RG Kar case: IMA office-bearer resigns in protest

Kolkata: The vice-president of the Kolkata branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Kaushik Biswas has resigned from the chair accusing the authorities of remaining inactive in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital last month.

Biswas has claimed that the Kolkata branch of IMA remained inactive in the matter even after instructions from the central leadership. According to him, as the erstwhile branch vice-president such inaction was unacceptable to him and hence he had decided to resign from the chair.

Meanwhile, sources said that Biswas had been critical of the functioning of the Kolkata branch for quite some time. He was also vocal about the fact that the Kolkata branch should have taken suo motu initiative in suspending Ghosh, instead of waiting for the association’s central leadership to do that.

The central leadership of IMA announced Ghosh’s suspension on August 28 and on the same day, a communication was sent to Ghosh informing him about the decision of the disciplinary committee to suspend him. “The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association,” the communique read.

In the letter, it has also been mentioned that the West Bengal branch of IMA and certain other associations of doctors have demanded action against Ghosh citing “the nature of disrepute” brought by him to the profession on the whole.

In the communique, it has also been mentioned that the parents of the victim junior doctor too have expressed their grievances about Ghosh to the IMA delegation to West Bengal earlier in the month.

Ghosh is currently in CBI custody in connection with the rape and murder case. He is being currently probed by the central agencies both in connection with the rape and murder case as well as in the case of financial irregularities at RG. Kar.

There are serious charges against him for misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence.