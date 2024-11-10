RG Kar student attempts suicide following quarrel with roommate: Police

According to preliminary investigations, the alleged incident took place late on Saturday night following a quarrel over switching off the light, a senior police officer said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 10th November 2024 11:03 pm IST
RG Kar Medical College & Hospital
RG Kar Medical College & Hospital- IANS

Kolkata: A second-year nursing student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly tried to end her life following a dispute with her roommate in the hostel, police said on Sunday.

The student, a resident of West Bengal’s Purulia district, is currently being treated at the hospital’s trauma care unit.

According to preliminary investigations, the alleged incident took place late on Saturday night following a quarrel over switching off the light, a senior police officer said.

“The student had filed a complaint with the college authorities, but they blamed her, leading to her depression. She was later found in a pool of blood and was rescued by other students. Police are investigating the matter,” the officer said.

