RG Kar student attempts suicide following quarrel with roommate: Police

Kolkata: A second-year nursing student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly tried to end her life following a dispute with her roommate in the hostel, police said on Sunday.

The student, a resident of West Bengal’s Purulia district, is currently being treated at the hospital’s trauma care unit.

Also Read Junior doctors take out rally demanding justice for RG Kar case

According to preliminary investigations, the alleged incident took place late on Saturday night following a quarrel over switching off the light, a senior police officer said.

“The student had filed a complaint with the college authorities, but they blamed her, leading to her depression. She was later found in a pool of blood and was rescued by other students. Police are investigating the matter,” the officer said.