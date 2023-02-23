Ridwana becomes 1st Muslim woman appointed CEO of Penny Appeal

Ridwana Wallace-Laher has made history becoming the first Muslim woman to be appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wakefield-based Penny Appeal, the Muslim international humanitarian charity.

Ridwana’s appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team on and off for eight years.

“I’m really pleased, these are exciting times and I feel like a trendsetter,” the former Co-op Academy Grange teacher told The Telegraph & Argus.

Penny Appeal took to Twitter and wrote, “📣 Welcoming our new Chief Executive Officer, Ridwana Wallace-Laher @RizzWL 😊🍊”

“With close to a decade of experience in the humanitarian sector, we’re thrilled to have Ridwana at the helm, who also happens to be the first female CEO of a major British Muslim-led charity!,” Penny appeal added.

Founded in 2009, Penny Appeal provides relief from poverty across Asia, the Middle East and Africa by providing water solutions, organizing group feeding, supporting orphan care, and providing emergency food and medical aid.