Right-wing activists gets bail in terror case, accorded grand welcome

Vaibhav Raut, a 44-year-old right-wing activist and member of the Hindutva militant group Sanatan Sanstha, who had been imprisoned for his alleged involvement in a plot to bomb the Sunburn music festival in Pune in 2017, was released on bail on Thursday, October 12, after spending five years in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His release garnered a grand welcome from supporters in Nalasopara, Maharashtra.

Hidden arms cache

Vaibhav Raut was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2018 for his alleged role in a conspiracy to bomb the Sunburn music festival in Pune. Following his arrest in August 2018, a hidden room within Raut’s residence was uncovered. The ATS team discovered a substantial cache of arms, which included country-made pistols, crude bombs, electronics, airguns, ammunition, and various documents.

Bombay HC grants bail

Recently, a division bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Gauri Godse, granted bail to Vaibhav Raut. The basis for this decision was that Raut had already spent over five years in custody, and the trial was unlikely to conclude in the near future. The order was issued on September 20, but made available to the public last Friday.

Raut was also directed to not leave Mumbai and the Vasai-Virar area in the Palghar district without the permission of the trial court.

Grand welcome

Following his release from Arthur Road Jail, a significant number of people gathered in Nalasopara to extend a grand welcome to Vaibhav Raut in his village.

