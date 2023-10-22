Right-wing activists stage pro-Israel demo, urge govt to allow them to fight Palestinians

A group of right-wing activists held a demonstration in front of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, demanding that the Indian government allow them to go to Israel and fight the against Palestinians.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows a group of people holding placards with Israeli flags. Another placard read, “Join Hands to Finish Jihad.” While talking to a reporter one of them is said, “There are lakhs of people like us, eager to fight alongside the Israeli military.”

“All we need is a chance. The day we are called, we will not hesitate to fight against the Palestinians,” said Karam Yogi, one of the protesters, wearing a military camouflage. He introduced himself as a former subedar in the Indian Army. He and his supporters had come all the way from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh to New Delhi.

He alleged that Muslims changed their stand like ‘chameleons’. “These Muslims change their colour according to the situation. If you ask them to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai, and if they are in huge numbers, they will not do it. But the same people were fewer in number, they are ready to chant anything,” he said.

India has witnessed both pro and anti Israel protests ever since the conflict between the Israeli and Hamas began on October 7.

A slew of fake news has been circulating through social media posts. Some of these stories include ‘Hamas the beheading 40 babies’. What is more alarming is verified accounts on X and other platforms have been pushing false reports regarding the ongoing situation in Palestine.