Right-wing workers storm birthday party claiming ‘love jihad’ in Bareilly

Chaos erupted during a birthday celebration after right-wing workers gatecrashed the party and allegedly assaulted two Muslim attendants, making claims of ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh‘s Bareilly district on December 27.

The birthday party was hosted by a Hindu girl, a first-year BSc nursing student, at a restaurant in the Prem Nagar area. It was attended by nine friends, including the two Muslim men, Shan and Waqif.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms, showing the young men slapped, beaten and threatened by the Hindutva crowd while chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated through the air.

On information, Prem Nagar police reached the spot and took Shan into custody while Waqif managed to flee. He was later traced down. The other attendees, including the birthday girl, were also questioned.

Prem Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) told Siasat.com that action was taken against three people, including the two Muslims and restaurant manager Shailendra, under Section 170 BNSS (preventative custody) for ‘disturbing peace’.

Bareilly police also released a statement saying that preventive action was taken against the concerned individuals under Sections 170, 126 (security for keeping peace) and 135 (inquiry as to truth of information) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to local reports, the attackers were affiliated with the right-wing organisation, Bajrang Dal. Police has, however, refused to comment, stating their identification is still under investigation. When asked if a counter case was registered, police said no complaint had been received so far.