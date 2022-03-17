RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani retains India’s richest person tag

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has retained India’s richest person tag as his net worth jumped by 24 percent in a year.

As per the report titled ‘The 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List’, his net worth is $103 billion and he is the only Indian who is on the list of top 10 billionaires in the world.

As per the report compiled by research platform Hurun, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India. He added the most amount of wealth in a year. Adani’s wealth surged by $49 billion in a year, taking his net worth to $81 billion. Adani’s wealth increased by around Rs 6,000 crore every week over the last year.

Top five richest Indians

In the list of Indian billionaires, Shiv Nadar and family have grabbed the third spot with a net worth of $28 billion whereas, the fourth and fifth spots in the list have been grabbed by Cyrus Poonawalla with a wealth of $26 billion and Lakshmi Mittal with $25 billion respectively.

Name Net worth Mukesh Ambani $103 billion Gautam Adani $81 billion Shiv Nadar $28 billion Cyrus Poonawalla $26 billion Lakshmi Mittal $25 billion

The report ranked 3381 billionaires from 2557 companies and 69 countries. Out of the total 3381 billionaires, the wealth of 2071 increased in the last one year, while the wealth of 942 people declined.

During the year, 490 were new faces joined the billionaire club and one among them is Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar.

With 215 billionaires residing in India and 58 new additions, India continues to be the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world. The number rises to 249 if Indian origin billionaires are added.

China has 1133 billionaires almost 5 times bigger than India with 215 billionaires.

India is home of 8 percent of world’s billionaires

In the last 10 years, Indian billionaires have added $700 billion to their cumulative wealth. This is equivalent to Switzerland’s GDP and twice the GDP of United Arab Emirates.

Mumbai is home to 72 billionaires, followed by New Delhi 51 and Bengaluru 28.

“India has 18 percent of the world’s population and 8 percent of the world’s ‘known’ billionaires, up from 50 percent compared to last year. Of the 34 living outside of India, the preferred residences were the USA, the UAE, and the UK,” Anas Rahman Junaid, MD, and Chief Researcher said in a statement.

Mumbai and New Delhi are amongst the top three cities with the fastest-growing number of billionaires in the world. 215 Indian billionaires in 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List hail from 21 cities.

With inputs from ANI