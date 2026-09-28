Rise and Fall 2: Highest-paid contestant and his salary per week

Mumbai: The wait is finally over! The much-awaited reality show Rise & Fall Season 2 premiered on Saturday, September 26, with a fresh line-up of contestants and a new host. This season, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has stepped into the world of reality television as the host, replacing businessman Ashneer Grover, who hosted the first season.

The second season features 15 contestants from different backgrounds, including television, films, social media and politics. However, one name has already grabbed attention for more than just his return to reality TV.

Gautam Gulati is the highest-paid contestant

According to a report by News18, actor Gautam Gulati is the highest-paid contestant on Rise & Fall Season 2. The actor is reportedly taking home a whopping Rs 45 lakh per week for his participation in the reality show.

Gautam, who has previously been part of several popular reality shows, is making a major comeback to the reality TV space with Rise & Fall 2. His reported remuneration makes him the top-paid contestant among the 15 participants this season.

The actor had also reportedly been approached for other reality shows before joining Rise & Fall. According to the report, he was offered a role as a Gang Leader on Roadies, but turned down the opportunity. He was also reportedly considered for the upcoming season of The Traitors as a contestant, but did not come on board.

Full list of Rise & Fall Season 2 contestants

The makers have introduced a diverse group of 15 contestants this season. The line-up includes television actors, social media personalities, influencers and public figures.

The contestants are:

Swara Bhasker

Shehzad Poonawalla

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Karan Patel

Gautam Gulati

Sara Gurpal

Niharika Tiwari

Siwet Tomar

Tej Pratap Yadav

Kaira Anu

Raj Grover

Irina Rudakova

Manish Kashyap

Kajal Raghwani

Anish Bhagat

What is the Rulers vs Workers format?

Rise & Fall revolves around power, strategy and changing positions inside the house. Contestants are divided into two groups – Rulers and Workers.

The Rulers enjoy a more luxurious living area, while the Workers stay in the basement. However, these positions are not permanent and can change as the game progresses.

This makes the contestants’ alliances, decisions and strategies crucial to their journey. Those enjoying power at one point can suddenly find themselves in the Worker group later.

Season 2 will follow the same basic format throughout its 42-day run.

When and where to watch Rise & Fall Season 2?

Rise & Fall Season 2 premiered on September 26, 2026. The show is streaming for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.

New episodes are scheduled to stream daily at 12 noon IST.