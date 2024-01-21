Riteish Hails Munawar’s Roast as “Fire” on Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh recently praised stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui for his performance in the roast session of Bigg Boss 17.

During the roast session, Munawar took a dig at Vicky Jain and said, “Jhagde khatam karne ke liye, Vicky ko karna padega apne baal katwaane”. Riteish Deshmukh, known for his great comic timing, was impressed by Munawar’s performance and tweeted, “Munawar Faruqui was on fire today. #standup #BiggBoss17”.

Munawar Faruqui is a rising star in the Indian comedy scene and has been making waves with his unique brand of humor.

His performance in the roast session of Bigg Boss 17 was no exception, as he delivered punchline after punchline that had the audience in splits. Munawar’s ability to take on sensitive topics with wit and humor has made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

Riteish Deshmukh’s praise for Munawar’s performance is a testament to the comedian’s talent and the impact he is making in the entertainment industry. With more and more people discovering his work, it’s only a matter of time before Munawar Faruqui becomes a household name.