Rivaba’s knowledge about RSS impresses husband Ravindra Jadeja

On Tuesday, while speaking to mediapersons in Jamnagar, Rivaba said, "BJP was launched by the RSS, which is an autonomous body that not only preaches, but preserves and protects Hindu culture, patriotism, unity, and sacrifice."

28th December 2022
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with BJP MLA and wife Rivaba Jadeja.

Jamnagar: India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was left impressed by his wife and BJP MLA Rivaba’s knowledge about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and praise for the right wing outfit.

Later, her husband took to Twitter to shower praise on her, saying, “It was so good to see your knowledge about the RSS. It is an organisation which promotes the ideals upholding Indian culture, and the values of our society. Your knowledge and hard work is what sets you apart, keep it up.”

