Hyderabad: Rival gang kidnaps, thrashes auto driver in Rajendranagar

It was discovered that Imran had also been attacked by the group before.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 7th December 2022 7:47 pm IST
RTI activist
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An autorickshaw driver from Rajendra Nagar was abducted, stripped and thrashed by three individuals.

Mohd. Irfan alias Imran, the autorickshaw driver from Rajendranagar, was abducted by members of a rival gang. According to police, the incident is the result of prior rivalry between the two groups.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Duo stabs man, steals jewellery worth Rs 24L

Imran was allegedly thrashed after being stripped down in a remote area of Rajendranagar by the gang who gave him a final warning before leaving the area.

The Rajendranagar police have opened a case and are looking into Imran’s complaint. It was discovered that Imran had also been attacked by the group before.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button