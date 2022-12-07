Hyderabad: Rival gang kidnaps, thrashes auto driver in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: An autorickshaw driver from Rajendra Nagar was abducted, stripped and thrashed by three individuals.

Mohd. Irfan alias Imran, the autorickshaw driver from Rajendranagar, was abducted by members of a rival gang. According to police, the incident is the result of prior rivalry between the two groups.

Imran was allegedly thrashed after being stripped down in a remote area of Rajendranagar by the gang who gave him a final warning before leaving the area.

The Rajendranagar police have opened a case and are looking into Imran’s complaint. It was discovered that Imran had also been attacked by the group before.