Rival gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria claim responsibility for killing Duneke in Canada

Chandigarh: Rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on Thursday separately claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster Sukha Duneke, who was shot dead in Canada’s Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry.

Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada. He was believed to be an ally of the Bambiha gang and was wanted by Punjab Police in cases of extortion, attempt to murder and murder.

In a post, Bishnoi wrote, “Sukhdool had murdered our brother Gurlal Brar and was also behind the killing of Vicky Middukhera as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nagal Ambian.”

Likewise, in another social media post, another Punjab-based gangster Bhagwanpuria, once a close aide of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing by saying he took revenge for Ambian.

Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in Punjab, escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents.

Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster shot dead in Canada

On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which sought information about his illegal properties.

His murder on Wednesday night is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in June.

However, IANS approached Punjab Police officials for comments, but they refused to comment on the killing owing to inter-gang rivalry.

