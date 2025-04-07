Riyadh Air gets operational licence for inaugural flights

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) officially granted an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to Riyadh Air, authorising the airline to start commercial flight operations.

The issuance of the AOC confirms Riyadh Air’s full compliance with Saudi Arabia’s aviation regulations, international standards, and flight safety requirements under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

This milestone follows GACA’s comprehensive audit of the airline’s technical and aircraft systems, operational readiness, equipment, and the qualifications of both flight and ground personnel.

Riyadh Air plans to operate flights to over 100 international destinations by 2030. The airline has placed orders for more than 132 aircraft and is expected to generate over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the aviation sector, contributing an estimated 75 billion Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP.

This operational license follows the earlier issuance of an Economic License to Riyadh Air in June 2023.

Commenting on the milestone, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said, “Obtaining the Air Operator Certificate is an important milestone in the company’s journey. It is the result of the efforts of many employees at Riyadh Air. Today, we can proudly say that Riyadh Air is now an airline with an operational license to transport our traveling guests, and we are ready to begin operations later in 2025.”

The licensing process involved several key phases, including initial consultations, submission of the formal application, review of operational documentation, on-site inspections, and final approvals.

The process extended over 11 months and was overseen by a dedicated team of 10 Saudi aviation safety inspectors and technical experts from GACA, who conducted over 200 hours of test flights to ensure full compliance with the highest operational standards.

The awarding of Riyadh Air’s License comes amid a period of record-breaking momentum for Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. In 2024, the number of passengers rose by 15 percent to exceed 128 million – approximately 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The number of flights increased by 11 percent to reach over 905,000. Additionally, the air connectivity grew by 116 percent, linking the Kingdom to more than 170 destinations around the world. The air cargo sector also experienced exceptional growth, recording a 34 percent increase to reach 1.2 million tons in total volume for the year.