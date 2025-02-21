Riyadh Air to launch by end of 2025 with digital-first approach

Riyadh Air, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s highly anticipated new airline, is set to begin operations by the end of 2025, offering services to both domestic and international travellers.

CEO Tony Douglas unveiled the airline’s vision at the FII Priority Summit in Miami on Thursday, February 20, focusing on a seamless travel experience, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional service.

Also Read Saudi: 3 expat women arrested for prostitution in Riyadh hotel

As per a report by Saudi Gazette, Douglas highlighted Riyadh Air’s dedication to sophistication and style, drawing comparisons to iconic airlines such as TWA and Pan Am. He emphasised that the airline’s cabin crew will personify glamour and elegance.

A cornerstone of Riyadh Air’s strategy is its digital-first approach, using artificial intelligence to deliver personalized and seamless travel experiences. “The power of digital is exactly that,” said Douglas, explaining how the airline’s concierge app will suggest personalized activities—from sporting events to fine dining—much like platforms such as Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb streamline services.

At #FIIPRIORITY in Miami, during the 'How is Technology Disrupting the Sky' panel, our CEO Tony Douglas shared insights on how #RiyadhAir’s digital-first approach will elevate modern travelers’ experiences.



Get ready for a fast, convenient, and seamless all-in-one booking… pic.twitter.com/yYYhO3jDaV — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) February 21, 2025

The airline has firm orders for 72 Boeing 787s and 60 Airbus A321neos, and is in talks to add more widebody aircraft to its fleet, according to Douglas.

Despite ongoing supply chain challenges in the industry, he expressed confidence in manufacturers, assuring that “Boeing will come good.”

Looking ahead, Riyadh Air plans to expand its network to 100 international cities by 2030, including Miami, as Saudi Arabia continues to emerge as a prominent global travel destination.

Riyadh Air was officially established in March 2023 by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), with operations centered at King Salman Airport.