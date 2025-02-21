Saudi: 3 expat women arrested for prostitution in Riyadh hotel

Five expats arrested in Jeddah massage center for immoral acts.

Saudi: 3 expat women arrested for prostitution in Riyadh hotel
Riyadh: At least three expatriate women were arrested for engaging in prostitution at a hotel in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

According to a statement on X, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security reported that the arrests took place during a security raid conducted by the Riyadh region police, in coordination with the General Department for Community Security and Combating Human Trafficking Crimes.

The women have been referred to the Public Prosecution after the necessary legal procedures were completed.

In a separate incident, the Saudi Public Security announced that the Jeddah Police, in coordination with the General Department for Community Security and Combating Human Trafficking Crimes, arrested five expatriates involved in activities violating public morals inside a relaxation and body care (massage) center.

“They were detained, legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution. Additionally, the governorate’s secretariat implemented penalties on the center for violating municipal regulations,” the statement added.

Since February 13, the General Department for Community Security has launched a campaign with regional police forces to combat immoral acts, especially in hotels and massage centers, referring offenders to the Public Prosecution.

