Riyadh Season 2024 attracts 2M visitors in first week

Riyadh Season 2024, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has set a new record by attracting two million visitors within a week of its launch.

This remarkable achievement was announced by the chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen AlAlshikh.

The fifth edition of the Riyadh Season began on Saturday night, October 12 with a grand opening ceremony featuring Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Missy Elliott, and a significant boxing match at Kingdom Arena.

2 مليون زائر من أنحاء العالم حتى الآن .. استمتعوا وعاشوا أجواء رائعة مع فعاليات وتجارب #موسم_الرياض 🇸🇦❤🔥



2 million visitors from all over the world so far.. Enjoyed and lived a wonderful vibes with the events and experiences of #RiyadhSeason 🇸🇦❤🔥#BigTime pic.twitter.com/howWCfvh8U — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 20, 2024

This year, the season features five main areas:

Boulevard World

Kingdom Arena

Boulevard City

The Venue

Al-Suwaidi Park.

Boulevard World has expanded by 30 percent to accommodate the surge in visitors, introducing new events and attractions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The area now includes five new sections from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel, bringing the total to 22 diverse areas, 300 restaurants, cafes, and over 890 shops.

ثقافات متنوعة وفعاليات تعكس تنوع التراث السعودي في منطقة الجنوب داخل المملكة العربية السعودية في بوليفارد وورلد ❤ 🇸🇦



Welcome to the Southern Region of Saudi Arabia at BlvdWorld ❤🇸🇦



احجز تذكرتك الان 🎟

Book your ticket now 🎟https://t.co/uPnPOWfPjV#BigTime #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/MHBVAMrsQb — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 21, 2024

Boulevard City attracts visitors with new entertainment experiences like PUBG Mobile and Conan-themed attractions, diverse restaurants, and a vibrant atmosphere around the dancing fountain.

أبطال شباب البومب في زيارة مميزة لفعاليات وتجارب بوليفارد سيتي ❤😍



Shabab Al Bomb visited the events and experiences at BlvdCity ❤😍#BigTime #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/p1dULinhqu — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 21, 2024

In addition, Al-Suwaidi Park is currently hosting a vibrant array of Indian cultural events, which will continue until Tuesday. These festivities feature popular shows, traditional cuisine, and artistic concerts, drawing large crowds from the Indian community, residents, and culture enthusiasts.

Riyadh Season 2024 is set to solidify its position as a global entertainment destination, showcasing a diverse range of events and attractions in the Kingdom’s heart.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has pushed to expand its entertainment industry as part of its efforts to diversify its oil-based economy.