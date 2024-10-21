Riyadh Season 2024 attracts 2M visitors in first week

Riyadh Season 2024, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has set a new record by attracting two million visitors within a week of its launch.
This remarkable achievement was announced by the chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen AlAlshikh.
The fifth edition of the Riyadh Season began on Saturday night, October 12 with a grand opening ceremony featuring Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Missy Elliott, and a significant boxing match at Kingdom Arena.
This year, the season features five main areas:
- Boulevard World
- Kingdom Arena
- Boulevard City
- The Venue
- Al-Suwaidi Park.
Boulevard World has expanded by 30 percent to accommodate the surge in visitors, introducing new events and attractions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The area now includes five new sections from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel, bringing the total to 22 diverse areas, 300 restaurants, cafes, and over 890 shops.
Boulevard City attracts visitors with new entertainment experiences like PUBG Mobile and Conan-themed attractions, diverse restaurants, and a vibrant atmosphere around the dancing fountain.
In addition, Al-Suwaidi Park is currently hosting a vibrant array of Indian cultural events, which will continue until Tuesday. These festivities feature popular shows, traditional cuisine, and artistic concerts, drawing large crowds from the Indian community, residents, and culture enthusiasts.
Riyadh Season 2024 is set to solidify its position as a global entertainment destination, showcasing a diverse range of events and attractions in the Kingdom’s heart.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has pushed to expand its entertainment industry as part of its efforts to diversify its oil-based economy.