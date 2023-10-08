RLJD to take out protest march on Oct 14 against caste census

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2023 7:03 pm IST
Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, Upendra Kushwaha (Photo/ANI)

Patna: Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) President Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that the party will take out a protest march Raj Bhawan on October 14 and hand over the memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar regarding the caste based census.

He said that apart from a few castes, the majority of people of various castes are raising objections on how Bihar government can release data without actually going to the doorsteps of the majority of people.

“The people especially from the lower castes are suspicious of the census. With this census, an era of confusion has started in Bihar and its effect will be seen in the next 100 years. RLJD rejects the data released by the state government,” Kushwaha said.

He said that it is the responsibility of the state government to clear the confusion of the common people.

“The state government should also release the economic survey report. If the state government wants, we are ready to give our suggestions. The data released by the state government is fake and that RJLD has decided to do take out a protest march on October 14 till Raj Bhawan and hand over the memorandum to the Bihar Governor,” Kushwaha said.

