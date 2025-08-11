Road closed in Autonagar as 1200 mm sewer trunk main collapses

Hyderabad: The repair work is currently being done in Autonagar after a part of a 1200 mm RCC sewerage trunk main caved in while excavating a trial pit. The project, undertaken by Jala Mandali O&M Division-21 staff to solve the recurring sewer overflow in the locality, was being hampered by the caving in of the trench, rendering the pipeline totally damaged.

According to officials, the wall collapsed as a result of sewage mixing with heavy rains, which loosened the soil around it. On being apprised, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy ordered the team to commence repairs forthwith.

A preliminary inspection identified that approximately 15 metres of the ruptured pipe would have to be replaced in its entirety. The affected road section has been shut down entirely, with barricades put in place at the location. Authorities had promised that the repair process would take two to three days.

Meanwhile, sewage discharge has been redirected to a lower manhole to avoid further buildup in the area.