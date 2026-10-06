Road crash leaves four of family dead in UP

The accident occurred late Monday night on the Purkazi-Laksar road when the victims were returning from Laksar to Muzaffarnagar.

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Muzaffarnagar: Four members of a family, including a minor girl, were killed and three others seriously injured when an SUV collided with a truck in Purkazi area here, police said on Tuesday, October 6.

The accident occurred late Monday night on the Purkazi-Laksar road when the victims were returning from Laksar to Muzaffarnagar, they said.

The deceased were identified as Adesh Kumar (50), Nisha (35), Rakhi (35) and Shardha (10).

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that “Four persons of a family were killed in the accident“.

The three injured were admitted to a hospital.

The driver of the truck was arrested following the accident, the SSP said, adding that further legal proceedings were underway.

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The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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