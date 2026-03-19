Roads closed in Hyderabad’s Old City for Jummat-ul-Wida, advisory issued

Hyderabad: In view of Jummat-ul-Wida prayers being held at Mecca Masjid, Charminar on March 20, multiple roads will be closed off in the Old City area. Hyderabad police have issued an advisory informing of traffic diversions and routes to be avoided in this regard.

Main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi Chowk, and Shalibanda will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, an optional holiday has been declared for government employees for Jummat-ul-Wida.

Charminar Zone

At Madina junction, traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College.

At Himmatpura, traffic coming from the Nagulchintha / Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

At Chowk Maidan Kaman, traffic coming from Chowk Maidan towards Charminar will be diverted towards Kotla Aliza or Moghalpura sides.

At Motigalli, traffic coming from the Moosabowli areas towards Charminar, will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

At Etebar Chowk, traffic coming from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzarhouse will be diverted at Etebar Chowk, towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

At Sher e Batil Kaman, traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court Road/Khilwath.

At the Old CP office junction, traffic coming from the APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards the Old CP Office lane, towards Mandi Mirlam Market.

Also Read Know where to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Hyderabad

Parking arrangements

Parking arrangements have been made at Gulzar Function Hall, Mufeed ul Anam Ground, Charminar bus terminal, AU Hospital, Khilwat Ground and Old Pension office/Urdu Maskan opposite Chowmohalla Palace.

Restrictions for RTC buses

RTC buses going towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj bus stop, whereas buses going to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via: Chadarghat Rotary Nalgonda X – Chanchalguda – Saidabad T Junction – I.S Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani Junction – MBNR Fly over – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.

Secunderabad Zone

Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali Law and Order police station and Old Ramgopalpet police station junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, and traffic will be diverted at Rocha Bazar towards Ranigunj and Paradise junction.

Similarly, traffic coming from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali Law and Order police station towards the lane to the left of the Mahankali Law and Order police station and towards Lala temple.