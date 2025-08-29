Robber held for targeting vendors, delivery agents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A robber was arrested on Thursday, August 28 for targeting delivery agents and vendors in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old T Ajay, a resident of Jawaharnagar. Speaking to Siasat.com, a Banjara Hills detective inspector said, “Ajay used to live in NBT Nagar of Banjara Hills. He was previously booked for attempt to murder under the Arms Act.”

He began robbing vendors and delivery agents to purchase liquor. In June 2025, the accused robbed a delivery agent in Banjara Hills on knife point and took the victim’s mobile phone.

He has been booked for robbery under section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to 15 day judicial custody.