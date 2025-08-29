Robber held for targeting vendors, delivery agents in Hyderabad

He began robbing vendors and delivery agents to purchase liquor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 29th August 2025 1:07 pm IST
A Representational image for robbery
A Representational image for robbery

Hyderabad: A robber was arrested on Thursday, August 28 for targeting delivery agents and vendors in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old T Ajay, a resident of Jawaharnagar. Speaking to Siasat.com, a Banjara Hills detective inspector said, “Ajay used to live in NBT Nagar of Banjara Hills. He was previously booked for attempt to murder under the Arms Act.”

He began robbing vendors and delivery agents to purchase liquor. In June 2025, the accused robbed a delivery agent in Banjara Hills on knife point and took the victim’s mobile phone.

MS Teachers

He has been booked for robbery under section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to 15 day judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 29th August 2025 1:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button