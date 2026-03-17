Robbers snatch Rs 1 cr in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally using chilli powder attack

Police suspect the money may be linked to hawala transactions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 9:59 am IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 10:12 am IST
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Hyderabad: A major robbery took place in Kukatpally late on Monday night when unknown persons snatched away Rs 1 crore in cash from two individuals.

The men, Khusro and Azeemuddin, residents of Bahadurpura, were carrying cash when four unidentified persons arrived on motorcycles and threw chilli powder into their eyes.

After blinding Khusro and Azeemuddin, the miscreants snatched away the cash bag and fled with Rs 1 crore in cash. Police have formed four special teams to trace the accused.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The police suspect the money may be linked to hawala transactions.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 9:59 am IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 10:12 am IST

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