Truck carrying cattle overturns in Hayathnagar, driver, cleaner injured

Vehicle lost control and overturned near the Police Station U-turn.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 10:12 am IST
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Hyderabad: A truck carrying cattle overturned near the Hayathnagar police station, leading to injuries to the driver and cleaner.

According to police, around 5 am, 8 oxen and 4 cows were being transported in an Ashok Leyland vehicle (bearing registration number TS07UK4116).

The vehicle lost control and overturned near the Police Station U-turn. Consequently, the driver, cleaner, and 2 oxen and a cow were injured. The police pulled out the driver, cleaner and the cattle from the truck. All the animals were shifted to the Abdullapurmet Gosala.

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 10:12 am IST

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