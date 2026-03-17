Truck carrying cattle overturns in Hayathnagar, driver, cleaner injured

Hyderabad: A truck carrying cattle overturned near the Hayathnagar police station, leading to injuries to the driver and cleaner.

According to police, around 5 am, 8 oxen and 4 cows were being transported in an Ashok Leyland vehicle (bearing registration number TS07UK4116).

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The vehicle lost control and overturned near the Police Station U-turn. Consequently, the driver, cleaner, and 2 oxen and a cow were injured. The police pulled out the driver, cleaner and the cattle from the truck. All the animals were shifted to the Abdullapurmet Gosala.