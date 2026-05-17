Rohingya, Bangladeshi names should be removed during SIR: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the names of any Rohingyas or Bangladeshis should be removed from the voters’ list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said that, except for Indian citizens, the names of other nationals should be removed from the electoral rolls.

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He assured that BJP booth-level agents would extend full support to Election Commission officials involved in the SIR process to ensure that any non-Indian whose name appears in the voters’ list is removed.

Attacking the Congress party, he asked why Rahul Gandhi and his party were “feeling the pinch” when illegal Bangladeshi voters were removed during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

“Bangladeshis or Rohingyas, whoever is staying illegally in our country, if their names are found in the voters’ list, they should be removed. Though Rahul Gandhi opposes SIR, I have faith in booth-level Congress workers. I request them to cooperate with the EC during SIR to help remove fake votes,” Reddy said.

Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy did not have trust in Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the union minister said the CM was politicising the SIR process and speaking in a “provocative manner”.

Reacting to criticism by the CM over the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, Reddy said the issue was not under the control of the Central government as it was due to the crisis in West Asia.

He further said that when crude oil prices were lower earlier, the Central government had reduced excise duty and requested state governments to cut VAT, which was followed by several states, but not Telangana.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday said that the SIR of electoral rolls would be conducted in the state from June 15.