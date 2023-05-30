Rohit Roy quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is gearing up to hit the small screen with a bang soon! With its thrilling stunts, nail-biting eliminations, and behind-the-scenes updates, the upcoming season has left fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for the premiere.

Recently, it was reported that one of the top contestants Rohit Bose Roy got eliminated from KKK 13 after getting injured during one of the stunts. It was also said that he may have to return to Mumbai soon for treatment.

However, the latest update brings good news for his fans, as the actor has re-entered the competition with renewed determination.

Rohit Roy back in KKK 13

According to ETimes, the actor’s determination and perseverance propelled him to rejoin the show and continue his quest for the coveted title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Report also suggest that Rohit’s injuries are healing gradually, and the actor insisted that he does not want to quit the series and fly back to India and even the makers are keen keen on retaining the 54-year-old star on the show.

With his return, the competition must have become even more thrilling, setting the stage for an epic battle among the remaining contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Eliminated Contestants

According to inside sources close to the show, two contestants have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 so far. Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are said to get evicted from the show after failing to give their 100% in the stunts. Post their eviction, 12 contestants are left in KKK 13.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.