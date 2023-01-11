Rohit Shetty pens motivational note after surgery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Director and producer Rohit Shetty on Tuesday penned down a motivational note as he recently met with an accident during the shooting of his upcoming web series in Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a picture of himself wearing a hand fracture supporter with white bandages on his right hand.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!!”

He shared details on the ‘Indian Police Force’ and ‘Singham Again’.

Rohit added, “Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”

Soon after the director shared the picture, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped a comment. He wrote, “come on with fire and clapping emojis.”

Raveena Tandon wrote, “True that.”

The ‘Golmaal’ director sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the ‘Indian Police Force’ at the Ramoji Film City, on the city’s outskirts.

He was later discharged from the hospital.

Rohit’s spokesperson said, “Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident.”

Talking about the web series, the ‘Indian Police Force’ stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official streaming date for the series is still awaited.