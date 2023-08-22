Rohit Shetty removes Archana Gautam from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has taken the entertainment world by storm thanks to its daredevil stunts and interesting mix of contestants. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty has been garnering significant attention since its July debut.

Archana Gautam eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

KKK 13 has now delivered an unexpected jolt to its fans as Rohit took a surprising decision, requesting Archana Gautam to exit the competition. Yes, you read the right! The latest promo shared by Colors on Instagram has left viewers in disbelief, stirring up anticipation and speculation behind this unprecedented twist in the reality show.

The teaser shows a crew member accusing Archana Gautam of asking for a kiss. The tension escalates as host Rohit Shetty intervenes, citing the show’s rules, and informs Archana that she cannot continue her journey on the show. Amidst tears and a heartfelt plea, Archana passionately defends herself, asserting that the crew member’s claim is false and an attempt to trap her.

Despite her emotional appeal and explanation, Rohit Shetty makes the difficult decision to bid farewell to Archana, signalling her departure from the show, and leaving viewers shocked and curious about the forthcoming developments. Many are speculating whether the situation is just a prank on Archana. Let’s wait and wait.

Meanwhile, Daisy Shah became the latest contestant to get eliminated from KKK 13. The show has now got its top 9 khiladis of the season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.