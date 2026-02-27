Rohith Vemula, Honour Killing Bills sent for review, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister H K Patil said that the state Cabinet has discussed key legislations, including the proposed Rohith Vemula Bill and the honour killing Bill, and decided to seek further inputs before taking them forward.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 26, the law and parliamentary affairs minister said the proposed legislations were examined in detail, and certain aspects required additional consultation with the home department.

“The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, was discussed in the Cabinet.

“As certain aspects require the opinion of the home department, it has been referred back to it and will be placed before the next Cabinet meeting. This relates to human rights,” the minister said.

He said the draft Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) Right to Education and Dignity Bill, 2026, was also deliberated upon by the Cabinet.

Also Read Telangana Dy CM recalls facing caste discrimination, cites Rohith Vemula case

“The draft Rohith Vemula Bill was also discussed today. After obtaining certain inputs from the home department, it will be placed before the next Cabinet meeting for finalisation,” Patil said.

Asked if the Rohith Vemula Bill would apply only to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or also include Other Backward Classes, Patil said, “We will discuss the matter when it comes to you as an approved Bill.”

Patil reiterated that both the Rohith Vemula Bill and the honour killing Bill would be brought back before the Cabinet after the home department’s views are received, indicating that the government intends to move ahead after completing due consultations.