Rolls-Royce announces ‘UnnatiScholarship programme for women engineering students’

New Delhi: On International Women in Engineering Day, Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies, announced the launch of the third edition of its “Unnati Scholarship Programme for Women Engineering Students”, in collaboration with Buddy4Study and Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) India.

The initiative is aimed at offering financial support to meritorious girl students in pursuing their engineering course. Girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of undergraduate engineering degree programmes at any AICTE-recognised institution in India and fulfilling the eligibility criteria, can apply for the scholarship.

At the launch of the programme, Rolls Royce President, India and S Asia, Kishore Jayaraman said: “At Rolls-Royce, it has been our endeavour to enable and empower women and girls seeking to pursue careers in STEM related fields. Our Unnati Scholarship programme for women engineering students has met with great success in doing just that and I am thankful to our partners CAF India and Buddy4Study for their partnership and support for this programme. As we begin the third year of these scholarships, I encourage aspirants to come forward to benefit from the programme and wish them all the best for a bright future as engineers and innovators.”

Selected scholars will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 35,000 each towards their education expenses.

Rolls-Royce’s “Unnati” initiative includes programmes at mid-school and high-school levels, including scholarships for engineering and STEM under-graduates, as well as skill development programmes for youth. These programmes are aimed at positively impacting lives of women and girls in India, and over 3,500 girls and women have benefitted from various initiatives in the past year.

Through various community outreach programmes, Rolls-Royce has touched the lives of nearly 100,000 students in India, from diverse backgrounds, inspiring and teaching them about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers, as well as providing skill development.