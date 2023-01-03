Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Nassr

Riyadh: Football star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in preparation for the start of his football career at Al-Nassr Club on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, arrived with his family late on Monday at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

#عاجل|

لقطات خاصة بـ"الرياضية" من وصول الأسطورة البرتغالية #كريستيانو_رونالدو لاعب #النصر والوفد المرافق له إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض pic.twitter.com/b0l6dNQPop — الرياضية – عاجل (@ariyadhiah_br) January 2, 2023

نجـد العُظمـى 🇸🇦

تستقبل معشوق الجماهير حول العالم 🌏



لاعب نادي #النصر كريستيانو رونالدو 🤩

يصــل الرياض 💛#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/V3rmp88IWW — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) January 2, 2023

On Monday evening, in a video clip, Ronaldo while flying on a private plane said, “I will see you soon, the fans of Al-Nassr.”

The former star of Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus will make an appearance at Al Nassr’s home ground of Marsool Park in the Saudi capital on Tuesday where he will appear in front of thousands of fans at 7 pm.

Alongside a photo of its stadium full of fans, Al-Nassr club tweeted, “All eyes will be directed to Riyadh, where Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in the world, will appear in the victory shirt for the first time.”

All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time 🔥⌛️



📍 Mrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa

🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan

🕗 7pm#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/o2z8p1dnW4 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2023

نصر ومطر .. الأسطورة يبدو سعيداً …



استقبلته العاصمة بالأجواء الشتوية واللوحات الترحيبية .. وصول النجم العالمي لاعب فريق #النصر كرستيانو إلى #الرياض.



•#HalaRonaldo #كريستيانو pic.twitter.com/SRF9Ey9s4R — إنماء السعودية | Saudi inma (@inma_ksa) January 2, 2023