Ronaldo gifted Rs 6 crore Saudi-themed watch on joining Al-Nassr

Riyadh: Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo gets a luxurious watch worth Dollars 780,000 (Rs 6,35,81,349) as a gift for joining the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo was snapped on a private jet to Saudi Arabia and was seen wearing a gorgeous timepiece.

The Saudi Arabia-themed watch was gifted to him by Jacob & Co.

Ronaldo is a brand ambassador for Jacob & Co. They have created the special ‘Caviar Flyin Tourbillon’, the watch with an 18K white gold caviar case design measuring 47mm x 15.85mm, with 388 green tsavorites gemstones.

These stones are believed to be 200 times rarer than emeralds, but cheaper.

The watch is powered by the JCAA43 movement and consists of 216 components, 27 jewels and a power reserve of 42 hours.

On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo was unveiled to a crowd at Al-Nassr Stadium on Tuesday, January 3, after officially joining the Saudi club.