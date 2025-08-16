Ronaldo India tour hopes rise after Al Nassr grouped with FC Goa

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo could play in India for the first time after Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr were placed in Group D of the AFC Champions League Two. The draw, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, August 15, paired them with Indian Super League team FC Goa, Iraq’s Al Zawra’a, and Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol.

The tournament will be staged in a home-and-away format between September 16 and December 24. The top two clubs from each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Another chapter begins 📖

AlNassr’s group in the AFC Champions League Two:

🇮🇶 Al Zawraa

🇹🇯 FC Istiklol

🇮🇳 FC Goa

Good Luck to our Nassr! 💛 pic.twitter.com/N4wslAvzIn — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 15, 2025

Uncertainty remains over Ronaldo’s potential appearance in Goa. Several reports suggest a clause in his contract excludes him from travelling for away fixtures in ACL Two. If confirmed, Indian fans may miss the opportunity to watch him on home soil, though he is expected to feature in Al Nassr’s home clash at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for FC Goa,” club CEO Ravi Puskur told The Associated Press. “Hosting Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest game in our history.”

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023 on a record-breaking $75 million-a-year deal, initially signed until 2025. He later extended his stay until 2027.

Despite finishing as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer last season with 25 goals, he is still chasing his first major domestic or continental trophy with the club, who were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League in May.