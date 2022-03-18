Ropeway from Tank Bund to Indira Park soon: Minister Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry & Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said Holi festival of colours reflect our culture and traditions.

The minister attended a program at Indira Park organized by Walkers Association and participated in the Holi festival celebrations. He informed that a swimming pool will be constructed at the Indira Park premises as sought by the walkers association. He also said efforts will be made to construct a ropeway to Indira Park from Tank Bund area.

The Minister said he will take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao for the ropeway to Indira Park. He extended Holi greetings to the people on the occasion of the festival. He also encouraged youth in the Holi event by dancing. Srinivas Yadav did shake his hands and legs as people and youth were seen smearing colours among each other.