Row erupts in Ajmer over animal remains

Jaipur: Some locals mounted a protest in Kishangarh town of Ajmer district on Wednesday after suspicions were raised that animal remains that fell from a motorcycle came from a cow, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kishangarh) Mahipal Chaudhary said that a bike rider was going to a vegetable market when animal remains fell from his vehicle.

Also Read Minor girl sexually assaulted at railway station in Ajmer

Some people conjectured the remains must be of a cow and in protest shut their shops.

Police had to resort to force to disperse the crowd, the officer said.

The remains, when examined at a veterinary hospital, turned out to have come from some other animal, he said.

The DSP said the bike rider and the shopkeeper who he brought the meat from have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

A vehicle belonging to Kishangarh (Rural) Circle Officer was damaged in the protest and its driver attacked, he said.

A case has been registered against 10-15 people under charges of damage to government property, obstruction in government work, and attack on a government employee.

Three of them have been taken into custody, the officer said.