Row over tulsi plant leads to communal violence near Kolkata, 40 arrested

Five officers of the West Bengal police were injured and 40 persons arrested in a communal violence that occurred on June 11 in the Rabindranagar region of South 24 Parganas district. The altercations further spread into neighbouring Nadiyal.

“A total of 40 people have been arrested so far in seven cases registered over the incident. None of those who have indulged in violence will be spared,” claimed the police.

The clash reportedly started on Wednesday afternoon between local Hindu and Muslim communities when a Muslim vendor discovered a Tulsi plant in the spot where he normally sets up his shop. According to reports, the plant was uprooted and thrown away, angering the Hindus.

The law and order situation quickly worsened after a larger group from Nadiyal arrived at the scene.

Speaking to reporters, DIG (Presidency Range) Akash Magharia said, “Five police personnel have been injured, including one SDPO-ranked official, one inspector, three sub-inspectors, and one ASI.”

Precautionary measures are being taken, with Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita – granting Magistrates the power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger – imposed in Rabindranagar to control the situation.

Politicians and local leaders have been advised by police to maintain a distance from the region until the section 163 imposition is lifted.

This comes days after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad enforced a 24-hour bandh in West Bengal’s Siliguri after the assault of a karyakarta and the detainment of multiple VHP members.