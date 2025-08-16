Rowdy sheeter attacked at birthday party in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was attacked by two persons during a birthday party in Hyderabad’s Madannapet on Friday, August 15.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Khizer Yaqubi, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained by the Rein Bazar police station. When Yaqubi arrived at the party, the accused attacked him with a sharp object. The accused escaped the place after attacking Yaqubi.

Following the incident, the rowdy sheeter was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where he is undergoing treatment. The Reinbazr police registered a case, and the investigation is underway.