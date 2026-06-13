Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in broad daylight in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A history-sheeter was brutally hacked to death by a rival gang in a gruesome broad-daylight attack, highlighting the return of gang warfare in the Malnad region.

The victim has been identified as Narasimha, a rowdy-sheeter and alleged gambling operator from Govindapura Ashraya Colony. He was attacked near Karidevara Keri in the first cross of Gandhi Bazaar in Shivamogga city.

According to police sources, a group of assailants armed with deadly weapons intercepted Narasimha and launched a ferocious attack. He sustained multiple injuries to his head, hands and other parts of the body. The assault was so severe that portions of his hands were reportedly severed, while his face was mutilated beyond recognition.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the murder, leaving residents in panic. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Meggan Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that longstanding enmity between rival criminal groups is the primary motive behind the murder. The killing is believed to be linked to an ongoing feud involving members of notorious gangs that have been active in Shivamogga for several years.

A complaint has been filed by the victim’s wife, Sneha, at the Kote Police Station. In her complaint, she alleged that the murder was carried out by Anil alias Ambu and his associates due to old rivalries between the two groups.

Additional Superintendent of Police Karyappa said three special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. He expressed confidence that the suspects would be apprehended soon.

Police sources revealed that gang rivalries in Shivamogga have a long history. The feud between the Hundi Anni gang and the Kada Karthik gang had led to several violent incidents over the years. About two years ago, Hundi Anni was brutally murdered, escalating tensions among rival groups.

Investigators suspect the latest murder may be linked to those earlier incidents. Narasimha, who was reportedly close to Hundi Anni, was said to have openly vowed revenge against Anil alias Ambu following the earlier gang-related killings. Police believe Ambu and his associates may have planned the attack fearing retaliation.

Narasimha was known to law enforcement agencies and had several criminal cases registered against him, including charges related to gambling, illegal activities, narcotics offences and even murder. His criminal background had made him a familiar figure in police records.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the resurgence of organised criminal gangs in Shivamogga. Residents have urged authorities to take stringent action against rowdy elements and strengthen surveillance to prevent further violence.

Police have launched an intensive manhunt for the accused and are examining CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.