Royal Air Force Typhoon Jets land at Hyderabad Airport for refueling

Royal Air Force is the United Kingdom's air force established toward the end of the First World War.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 1:36 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Royal Air Force Typhoon Jets at Hyderabad Airport [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport has welcomed a flight of the Royal Air Force, comprising four Typhoons and one Voyager, for refueling. This development highlights the deepening partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen, shared his views on this matter via his social media account, writing, ‘Hello Royal Air Force! A flight comprising four Typhoons and one Voyager made a refueling stop at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a testament to the growing defense interaction between the UK and India’s air forces.’

Also Read
Hyderabad Airport sees surge in domestic, international passengers

The Royal Air Force (RAF) is the United Kingdom’s air and space force, established toward the end of the First World War. In 1918, it emerged as the world’s largest air force at the time. During the Second World War, it led the allied strategic bombing effort.

MS Education Academy

Currently, the RAF maintains an operational fleet of various types of aircraft in the UK.

Given the significant role played by the RAF in both world wars, its jets making a refueling stop at Hyderabad Airport shows a partnership between these two nations.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 1:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button