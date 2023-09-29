Royal Air Force Typhoon Jets land at Hyderabad Airport for refueling

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport has welcomed a flight of the Royal Air Force, comprising four Typhoons and one Voyager, for refueling. This development highlights the deepening partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen, shared his views on this matter via his social media account, writing, ‘Hello Royal Air Force! A flight comprising four Typhoons and one Voyager made a refueling stop at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a testament to the growing defense interaction between the UK and India’s air forces.’

The Royal Air Force (RAF) is the United Kingdom’s air and space force, established toward the end of the First World War. In 1918, it emerged as the world’s largest air force at the time. During the Second World War, it led the allied strategic bombing effort.

Currently, the RAF maintains an operational fleet of various types of aircraft in the UK.

Given the significant role played by the RAF in both world wars, its jets making a refueling stop at Hyderabad Airport shows a partnership between these two nations.