Royal fever sweeps Jordan ahead of Crown Prince’s wedding

The first royal wedding in Jordan in decades is being celebrated in the most magnificent way.

The countdown to the upcoming wedding of the Jordanian Crown Prince has begun, and the news that is the talk of the hour in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is preparing to move to a new stage in his personal and family life, with his marriage to Rajwa Khaled Al Saif.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, the eldest son and heir of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania — is set to marry Rajawa Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, 28, after announcing their engagement in August.

#Jordan's archaeological sites light up in celebration of the Royal wedding.https://t.co/ktmXRlRE55 pic.twitter.com/q6OJq1pU5t — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) May 30, 2023

The wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 1, at Zahran Palace, which has witnessed previous royal weddings and national celebrations.

The ceremony will be attended by just 140 guests.

Afterwards, the newlyweds will travel to Al-Hussainiya Palace in a wedding procession procession, which will feature various performances honoring the crown prince’s military career, his bride’s heritage in Saudi Arabia and traditional Jordanian art.

The ceremony will also be attended by a large number of important guests from various countries, including heads of state, distinguished political and diplomatic figures, in addition to members of the royal family and close friends.

Jordan declared June 1 a public holiday to celebrate the marriage.

Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, held a luncheon on Wednesday, the day before the wedding of Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, at the request of the Al Saif family.

The party witnessed artistic and lyrical performances in “Bani Hashem Matharib” at the Jordanian Royal Court in the capital, Amman, and was attended by the King, his Crown Prince, and a number of senior Hashemite family and officials in Jordan.

صور من مأدبة العشاء التي أقامها جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني بمناسبة زفاف سمو الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني، ولي العهد، في مضارب بني هاشم بالديوان الملكي الهاشمي.#بترا #الأردن #نفرح_بالحسين #زفاف_ولي_العهد #الزفاف_الملكي pic.twitter.com/qXGNczBrTZ — Jordan News Agency (@Petranews) May 31, 2023

Crown Prince Hussein also joined his father, King Abdullah, on Wednesday for a dinner with over 4,000 Jordanians over their national dish, Mansaf at the Royal Hashemite Court.

Live: A dinner banquet held by His Majesty King Abdullah II on the occasion of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding at Madareb Bani Hashem at the Royal Hashemite Court#Jordan #CelebratingAlHussein https://t.co/c0WVkcWwxX — RHC (@RHCJO) May 31, 2023

Rajwa Al Saif’s henna ceremony broke the internet last week as she wore a white gown embroidered with gold, “When I see you, life becomes sweet.”

Who is Prince Hussein of Jordan?

28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, is a first-born son of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Prince Hussein is a graduate of the British Military Academy Sandhurst. He also holds a degree in International History from Georgetown University in the United States.

He holds the rank of captain in the Jordanian armed forces and can command a military helicopter. Prince Hussein was officially appointed crown prince in 2009 by royal decree.

Who is bride-to-be Princess Rajwa Al Saif?

Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.

Rajwa’s father is a prominent Saudi businessman, chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Saif engineering contracting company.

She received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York, USA.