‘Royal Palace’: Inside Madhuri Dixit’s new ‘rented’ home

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, who is known for delivering powerful performances onscreen, has been ruling the audience’s hearts ever since her breakthrough in Tezaab. She has starred in over 70 Hindi movies. Also known as ‘dancing queen’, Madhuri literally has fans of every generation who fall for her evergreen beauty and ageless elegance.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene along with their children recently shifted to a new sea-facing apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple has taken the house on lease with a rent of Rs 12.5 lakh per month.

From cosy living area, large french windows that brings in nature’s light to vintage wall pieces, Madhuri’s sprawling and swanky abode is all things royal.

On March 25, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of videos of her new home. In the videos, she and her husband, can be seen entering their new home and delighting their fans with a virtual tour of the same. Their interior designer, Apoorva Shroff, also accompanied them on the house tour. Check it out below.

We also got a few inside glimpses of Madhuri’s new home through Apoorva’s Instagram account ‘Lyth Design‘.

On the work front, recently made her OTT debut with Netflix web-series The Fame Game, which also starred actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.