RPF constable rescues man who slips while boarding train in Hyderabad

The incident, caught on a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), shows the man trying to board the Visakha Express with the child in his arms.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
RPF constable rescues man slipping while boarding train at Hyderabad station.
A man slips while board a train at the Kacheguda Railway Station

Hyderabad: A man holding a child slipped while boarding a train at Kacheguda Railway Station on Monday, October 12. An alert Railway Protection Force constable rescued them as they fell, averting a major accident.

The incident, caught on a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), shows the man trying to board the Visakha Express with the child in his arms. He lost his balance after stepping onto the train and fell. The woman constable was quick to rescue them.

Prior to the incident, the constable appears to be requesting the man to board the train quickly.

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Similar incident

In a similar incident, a man fell off a train at the Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 28. He was rescued by the railway staff.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows the man falling off the train. The person was identified as Manideep, who boarded the wrong train. In the video, Manideep is seen holding the door of the train while his feet were on the platform.

Upon seeing Manideep being dragged along, a policeman stationed on the platform and a few passengers pulled the man to safety.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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