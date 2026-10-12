RPF seizes 25 liquor bottles in checks at Kachiguda rly station

he checks were carried out as part of efforts to monitor the movement of liquor and prevent its unauthorised transportation through the railway station.

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RPF seizes 25 liquor bottles in checks at Kachiguda rly station
The RPF team with the haul.

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the Excise Department, conducted checks at Kachiguda railway station and seized 25 liquor bottles.

The checks were carried out as part of efforts to monitor the movement of liquor and prevent its unauthorised transportation through the railway station.

The seized liquor bottles were later handed over to the Kachiguda Excise Station for further action. Excise officials are expected to examine the seizure and take necessary steps in accordance with the law.

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Subhan Bakery

The joint checks by the RPF and Excise Department are aimed at keeping a watch on the transportation of liquor through railway premises and curbing possible violations.

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