RPF seizes narcotics worth Rs 13 crore in Secunderabad Division in 6 months

Under operation NARCOS, 43 people were arrested.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th May 2026 6:21 pm IST
A group of police officers and civilians standing behind a table stacked with seized bricks of illegal su.

Hyderabad: Since January, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division has recovered narcotic substances valued at Rs 13.66 crore in 24 incidents and arrested 43 persons under the NDPS Act.

The seizure and arrests were made under Operation NARCOS, stated a press release. Over the course of six months, multiple carriers and transporters were apprehended through the railways. RPF has intensified its checks in trains and at identified vulnerable locations across the Division, in coordination with the NCB and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), to target drug peddlers involved in this illegal activity.

“Narcotics not only destroy the health of youth but also adversely affect the economy and social well-being of the nation. Drug addiction has far-reaching implications, impacting both the physical and mental health of individuals. Call Railway Helpline No 139 to report suspicious or unattended items,” read the press release.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th May 2026 6:21 pm IST

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