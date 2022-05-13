RRR OTT release date is here!

'RRR' is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th May 2022 1:56 pm IST
RRR: Alia Bhatt gets Rs 9cr; check pay list of other stars
Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR (Instagram)

Hyderabad: After sparking intense speculation on social media over its OTT release, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ is releasing on OTT platform – Zee5, on May 20, an official statement said on Friday.

The information was shared on Zee5 social media handle too.

The SS Rajamouli directorial that had a theatrical release on March 25, cruised into the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release. It is now the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, according to industry watchers.

MS Education Academy

Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, ‘RRR’ is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film received applauds for its commendable performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, and drama from across the globe.

‘RRR’ also won Ram Charan and Jr NTR unanimous praise and appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button