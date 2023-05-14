RRR to Brahmastra: 10 Most expensive Indian films

Hyderabad: All over the world, people have incorporated films into their entertainment. The cost of making films has been rising steadily along with technology. High-budget films have started to appear in the Indian film industry recently, and they have generated buzz among viewers. The top 10 big-budget Indian films, which include everything from historical dramas to science fiction and mythology, are listed in this article.

1. RRR – 600 Crore:

RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, is a period action movie from the 1920s that tells the tale of two revolutionaries who struggle against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

2. 2.0 – 575 Crore:

2.0, a science fiction action movie directed by Shankar, tells the tale of a former ornithologist who transforms into a superhero to battle the evil forces that threaten the world.

3. Ponniyin Selvan – 500 Crore:

Ponniyin Selvan, a historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam and based on the same-named Tamil novel, is set in the 10th century during the rule of the Chola dynasty.

4. Adipurush – 500 Crore:

Adipurush is an epic mythology movie based on the Ramayana that was directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

5. Pushpa the Rule – 400 Crore:

Pushpa the Rule, an action thriller directed by Sukumar, centres on a smuggler played by Allu Arjun who becomes entangled in a web of lies and betrayal.

6. Saaho – 350 Crore:

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action thriller about an undercover cop who goes on a mission to apprehend a gang of robbers who have looted a large sum of money.

7. Thugs of Hindostan – 310 Crore:

Thugs of Hindostan, an 18th-century period action-adventure film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, tells the tale of a group of pirates who team up with a rebel to fight the British East India Company.

8. Radhe Shyam – 300 Crore:

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama set in the 1960s, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

9. Prithviraj – 300 crore:

Prithviraj is a historical biopic directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king who ruled the kingdom of Ajmer in the 12th century.

10. Brahmastra – 300 Crore:

Brahmastra is a fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji that tells the story of a young boy played by Ranbir Kapoor who has supernatural powers and embarks on a journey to discover his true identity.

This list of the top 10 high-budget Indian films is proof of the sector’s expanding potential. The huge budgets have enabled the directors to realise their artistic vision, giving the audience a cinematic experience that is larger-than-life. These films not only succeeded in holding the interest of the Indian audience, but they also received praise from other countries. With an increasing number of high-budget films in development that promise to provide moviegoers with an enthralling experience, the future of Indian cinema appears to be bright.