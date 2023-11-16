Rs 1.11 cr worth gold seized at Hyderabad airport, man arrested

The smuggled gold in the form of bars has been seized and the passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) caught one person who was smuggling gold at Hyderabad airport.

They seized 1.8 kilograms of gold valued at Rs.1.11 crore from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI intercepted a passenger who arrived from Tiruchirappalli to Hyderabad on November 15, Wednesday.

“The domestic passenger admitted that the gold was smuggled and concealed by a gang member during the international run of the aircraft and that he was asked to retrieve the gold during the domestic journey of the aircraft,” said DRI.

Further investigations are underway

