Rs 1.24 crore: Know who got the highest paycheck from Lock Upp 2

Mumbai: After six weeks of non-stop drama, entertainment and intense rivalries and tasks, Lock Upp 2 finally concluded on August 5 with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner. Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up, while Yogesh Rawat secured the third spot. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the grand finale turned out to be a star-studded affair.

With the season now over, fans are eager to know how much the contestants earned during their stay inside the controversial reality show. Interestingly, the winner also turned out to be the highest-paid contestant of the season.

Shreya Kalra’s total earnings from Lock Upp 2

According to reports, Shreya Kalra charged a weekly remuneration of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for participating in Lock Upp 2. Since she stayed in the competition till the very end, her total remuneration is estimated to be between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 24 lakh.

Adding to this, Shreya also walked away with the winner’s prize money of Rs 1 crore, taking her total earnings from the show to an estimated Rs 1.12 crore to Rs 1.24 crore.

Shreya’s victory has received mixed reactions online, with many fans celebrating her journey while others believed different contestants deserved the trophy.

Do you think Shreya Kalra was the deserving winner of Lock Upp 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.