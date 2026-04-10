Rs 1.4 cr salary scam unearthed at Karimnagar police commissionerate

Task Force probe finds staffer used IDs of three deceased constables, created fake accounts, and withdrew salaries between 2022 and 2026.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th April 2026 2:50 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 4:50 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A significant fraud involving the diversion of government funds has been detected at the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, where salaries were illegally drawn in the names of deceased employees.

A Task Force investigation found that nearly Rs 1.4 crore was embezzled. Officials stated that a police staff member, who earlier served in the pay section, misused the employee IDs of three deceased constables and tampered with the IFMIS portal by adding additional names.

The accused reportedly created fake bank accounts, linked them to his mobile number, and withdrew salaries from 2022 to 2026. The funds were allegedly used for personal needs and to repay loans.

Subhan Bakery

Cases have been registered at the One Town police station.

Telangana DGP issues statement

On Wednesday, DGP Shivadhar Reddy said he had directed all officers to uphold integrity, compassion, and accountability, noting that while many adhere to these values, recent ACB actions indicate that any misconduct will face strict action.

He also called on the public to report corruption through 1064.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th April 2026 2:50 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 4:50 pm IST

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