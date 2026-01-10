Rs 1.9 cr spent on cow dung, urine in MP govt-funded cancer research

An investigation into a government-funded cancer research project at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has uncovered serious financial irregularities in spending, revealing that the university spent Rs 1.92 crore between 2011 and 2018 on cow dung and cow urine, among others, which had a reported market value of just Rs 15 to 20 lakh.

In 2011, the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, approved the research project that would study methods to cure serious diseases using Panchagavya, a traditional Ayurvedic mixture made of cow products.

Though the university requested Rs 8 crore for the project, Rs 3.5 crore was sanctioned.

Now, an investigation report led by Jabalpur Additional Collector Raghuvar Maravi has revealed that between 2011 and 2018, the university spent Rs 1.92 crore on cow dung, cow urine, pots, raw materials and machines, whereas the market value was reported to be between Rs 15 and Rs 20 lakh.

It states that officials travelled by air 24 times to multiple cities, including Goa and Bengaluru, in the name of “research.”

The report also mentions team visits to Goa and a car purchase worth Rs 7.5 lakh. Another Rs 7.5 lakh was spent on its fuel and maintenance, along with Rs 3.5 lakh spent on labour charges, and around Rs 15 lakh on electronic items and tables, described as non-essentials, reported NDTV.

“Training was provided to farmers, but it was not mentioned what training was given. A detailed report has been submitted to the Collector,” Maravi said.

The inquiry notes that even after a decade of work, the project failed to produce a cure for cancer using the Panchagavya formulation, raising doubts about financial accountability.

University refutes claims

Meanwhile, the Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University has vehemently refuted all charges and insisted that every purchase and payment was as per the rules and government procedures.

Registrar Dr SS Tomar told NDTV that the university has not tried to hide any data and provided all documents to the investigation team.

“The Panchagavya project has been running since 2012. All purchases, whether machines or vehicles, were made through open tenders. Government rules have been duly followed and there is no scam as suggested,” Tomar said.

The Collector will forward the Additional Collector’s report to the Divisional Commissioner, after which the administration will decide on further action, including the need for additional inquiries or administrative measures.