Rs 1 cr award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ singer Rahul Sipliganj from Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced an incentive of Rs one crore for popular singer Rahul Sipliganj, who catapulted to fame with the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the film ‘RRR’.

Sipliganj serves as an inspiration to Telangana’s youth, especially given his humble beginnings from the old city of Hyderabad, an official release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Prior to the assembly elections in 2023, Reddy, who was state Congress president, had announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Sipliganj, it said.

He had also promised an incentive of Rs one crore to Sipliganj if the Congress came to power.

Fulfilling the electoral promise, the CM announced the Rs one crore incentive on Sunday, coinciding with the ‘bonalu’ festival (worship of Goddess Mahakaali) in Hyderabad, the release added.